Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 149,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 145,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

