Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to post $11.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Genasys reported sales of $11.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Genasys news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 451,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250,158 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,554. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

