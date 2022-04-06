General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

NYSE GE opened at $90.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

