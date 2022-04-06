General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.63

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 1292298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

