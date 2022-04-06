Generation Income Properties, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

GIPR opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 33.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

