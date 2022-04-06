Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ROCK opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

