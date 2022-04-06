Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GLAD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GLAD opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $407.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

