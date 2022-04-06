GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 71,447 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

