GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.10. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 71,447 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.
About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)
Read More
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.