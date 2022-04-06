Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $376.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $853,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

