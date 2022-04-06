Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 941.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.9%.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global Net Lease by 68.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 65,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

