Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Trading Down 0.7%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 9,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQWA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Clean Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

