Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 13th

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

ALTY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,937. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.95% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

