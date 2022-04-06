Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

ALTY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,937. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.21% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.