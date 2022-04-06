Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76,315 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

