Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is a precious metals exploration & gold mining company focused on district scale gold discoveries within North Central Nevada. The Company’s flagship property is the Railroad Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. Gold Standard Ventures Corporation is based in Canada. “

GSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.15.

Shares of GSV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 423,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,942. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.03. Gold Standard Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 166,187 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. 31.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

