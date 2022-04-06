Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0763 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $6,879.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.86 or 0.00264591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001403 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001446 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,950,858 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

