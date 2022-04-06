GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,328 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of GoPro worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoPro by 196.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GoPro by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in GoPro during the third quarter valued at $7,496,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in GoPro by 2,254.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445 in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoPro stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.65. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.39.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

