Gores Technology Partners (NASDAQ:GTPAU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Get Gores Technology Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gores Technology Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 421,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gores Technology Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.