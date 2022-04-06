Gratus Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $31,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after acquiring an additional 452,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after acquiring an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $14,548,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.