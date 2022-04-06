Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $52.09. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $58.17.

