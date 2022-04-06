Gratus Capital LLC Sells 174 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $171.19. 101,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.24 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

