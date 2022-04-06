Gratus Capital LLC Sells 994 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,104. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

