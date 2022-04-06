Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $751.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.16). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $53.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.