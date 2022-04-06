Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €43.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €43.40 ($47.69) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on Grenke in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of GLJ stock opened at €25.48 ($28.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a fifty-two week high of €40.25 ($44.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
Further Reading
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.