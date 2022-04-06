Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.53). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 115.25 ($1.51), with a volume of 592,323 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.90. The stock has a market cap of £203.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.66.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

