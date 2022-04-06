Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

Shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.99. Grosvenor Capital Management shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 3,051 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grosvenor Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.04.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 20.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 305,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.