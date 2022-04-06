H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,193. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

