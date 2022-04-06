H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 145 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 160 to SEK 145 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.