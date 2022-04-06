Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.64. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 167,053 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on HNRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

