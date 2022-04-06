Halving Coin (HALV) Price Tops $0.0416

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00047311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.19 or 0.07373707 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,248.41 or 1.00098922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053920 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

