Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 355,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,699,135 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $14.19.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,979,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 325,025 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after acquiring an additional 253,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

