Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 480 ($6.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 382.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.22. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 507.33 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

