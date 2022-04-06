Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.