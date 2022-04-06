Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $174.73

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.73 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 172.50 ($2.26). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 173.50 ($2.28), with a volume of 106,887 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.41) to GBX 197 ($2.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of £564.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £10,016.16 ($13,135.95). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw bought 5,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £9,954.42 ($13,054.98).

About Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

