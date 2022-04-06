Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.23

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 3464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAYPY. Barclays cut their target price on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.69) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.
Hays Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)
Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.
