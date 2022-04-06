HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 6,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50. Atreca has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 41,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

