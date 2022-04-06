Head to Head Comparison: Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) versus Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lion Electric and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million 26.43 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -14.91 Ideanomics $26.76 million 18.88 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.99

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lion Electric and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Ideanomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 93.17%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 392.61%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07%

Risk and Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

About Ideanomics (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

