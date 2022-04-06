Head-To-Head Review: Stem (STEM) vs. The Competition

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 56 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stem to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stem and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.45 Stem Competitors $645.51 million $17.32 million -6.19

Stem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stem and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stem Competitors 130 642 977 24 2.50

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 138.91%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 60.08%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Stem has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s rivals have a beta of -0.01, meaning that their average stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -126.23% -3.83% -4.39%

Summary

Stem beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

