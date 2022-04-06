Head to Head Survey: Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo Loco 6.41% 10.60% 5.22% Meritage Hospitality Group 4.00% 23.05% 3.36%

47.3% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of El Pollo Loco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares El Pollo Loco and Meritage Hospitality Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo Loco $454.36 million 0.93 $29.12 million $0.80 14.44 Meritage Hospitality Group $516.18 million 0.26 $14.91 million N/A N/A

El Pollo Loco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Volatility and Risk

El Pollo Loco has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for El Pollo Loco and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo Loco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.49%. Given El Pollo Loco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe El Pollo Loco is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Summary

El Pollo Loco beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Pollo Loco (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses one restaurant in the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Meritage Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments. The company was founded in August 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

