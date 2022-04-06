Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will post $425.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.90 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $407.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.01 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%.

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.2113 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

