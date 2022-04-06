HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. StockNews.com cut HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

HealthEquity stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,722. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -127.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 44,818 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,708,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,590,000 after buying an additional 114,437 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

