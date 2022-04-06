Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading Up 2%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 4,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm has a market cap of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSDT)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
