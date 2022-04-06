Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading Up 2%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 4,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.15). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.39% and a negative net margin of 3,473.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.