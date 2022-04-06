Henderson Euro Trust to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80 (LON:HNE)

Henderson Euro Trust (LON:HNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON HNE opened at GBX 127.83 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of £270.82 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 563.96. Henderson Euro Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.27 ($2.06).
