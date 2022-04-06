Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein stock opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

