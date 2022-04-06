Henry Schuck Sells 20,380 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,223,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $6,892,227.60.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

