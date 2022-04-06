Hermez Network Achieves Market Cap of $28.74 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00013912 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $28.74 million and $281,125.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00035725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00104652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

