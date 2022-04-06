Hertz Network (HTZ) Market Cap Hits $457,395.61

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hertz Network has a total market cap of $457,395.61 and approximately $51,692.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars.

