Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Sells $145,848,750.00 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 874,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,869. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

HESM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

