Hessam Nadji Sells 10,000 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $553,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $502,700.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $673,787.80.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.