Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,450,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

